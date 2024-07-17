Meter Governance Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and approximately $103,611.19 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,094,598 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,625 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,088,153 with 33,339,791 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.77574403 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $92,214.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.