Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

MERC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

