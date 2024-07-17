Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBWM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 19,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $795.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.