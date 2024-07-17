MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $554,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88,359 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $23.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,720.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,663.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,613.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,128.30 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

