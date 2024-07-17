Medtronic’s (MDT) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.4 %

MDT stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. 1,329,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,918. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

