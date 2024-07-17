Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A OptimizeRx $71.52 million 2.68 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -10.30

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -23.10% -6.96% -5.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.