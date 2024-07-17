MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MDxHealth Trading Up 4.9 %

MDXH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 23,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

About MDxHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $17,906,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MDxHealth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

