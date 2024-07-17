Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Innodata stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $21.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.53 million, a P/E ratio of 355.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innodata will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

