MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MaxCyte Stock Up 7.7 %

MXCT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $530.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.41. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

In related news, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 29,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,942.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,942.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $136,331.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 29,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,942.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,942.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,864 shares of company stock worth $230,762. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,531,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,239,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MaxCyte by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 584,372 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

