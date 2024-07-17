MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MXCT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $530.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.41. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 29,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,942.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,942.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $136,331.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 29,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,942.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,942.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,864 shares of company stock worth $230,762. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,531,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,239,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MaxCyte by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 584,372 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

