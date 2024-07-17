Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.41 on Monday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 240,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.