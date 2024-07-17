Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,751,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,903. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $7,417,110 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.