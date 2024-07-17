Martin Brand Sells 154,578 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($122.34), for a total value of £14,582,888.52 ($18,911,799.40).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($122.45), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,310,271.40).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($119.75), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($8,005,594.19).

On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($120.54), for a total value of £8,112,954.85 ($10,521,274.61).

On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($120.80), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,312,743.81).

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($120.20), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,943,457.44).

On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($121.05), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,361,740.99).

On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.66), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,699,328,246.01).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,448 ($122.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,331.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,195.25. The firm has a market cap of £50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,947.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,784 ($100.95) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($143.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($142.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,347 ($108.25).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSEG

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.