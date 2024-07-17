Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,235. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

