Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.60

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 9861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.01 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

