Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on M. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on M

Macy’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Macy’s stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.