Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

