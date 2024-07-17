Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Up 5.2%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 26,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 953,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

