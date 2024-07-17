Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $153.51 million and $17.28 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.01369573 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,395,156.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

