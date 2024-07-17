Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.36

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.33, with a volume of 16061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

Loews Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Loews by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

