Locus Chain Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $75.73 million and $418,694.67 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

