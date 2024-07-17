Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $474.31 and last traded at $473.03. 164,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,053,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

