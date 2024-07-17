Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.45.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period.

NYSE:LAD opened at $276.03 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average of $276.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

