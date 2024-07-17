Leerink Partnrs Comments on AlloVir, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,387,666 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $151,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
