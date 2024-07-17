Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.45

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$161.45 and last traded at C$161.45, with a volume of 5396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$150.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAS.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

About Lassonde Industries

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$147.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$147.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.