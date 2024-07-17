LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Down 14.7% in June

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNZAW remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. LanzaTech Global has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

