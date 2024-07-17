LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Down 14.7% in June

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
LanzaTech Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LNZAW remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. LanzaTech Global has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
About LanzaTech Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LanzaTech Global
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.