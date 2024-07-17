KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 108,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 31,342.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,342. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.75.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

See Also

