Komodo (KMD) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and $1.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00041866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,177,369 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

