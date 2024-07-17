KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $117.00 at Evercore ISI

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

KKR opened at $116.67 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.