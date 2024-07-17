KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2,326.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,565,567. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

