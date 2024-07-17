Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEQU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 15,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.