Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of KEQU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 15,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.