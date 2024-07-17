Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 737,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 140,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

