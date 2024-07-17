JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $210.57 and last traded at $208.00. Approximately 2,655,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,214,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.94.

The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

