Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 2.3%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 4,409,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,242,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,036. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 227,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

