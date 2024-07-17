JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 7%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 373,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 894,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

