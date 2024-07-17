Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0017

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $964.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,666.49 or 0.99931780 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00105063 USD and is up 2,525.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $899.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.