Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of JSPRW stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.38.
About Jasper Therapeutics
