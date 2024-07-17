Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWEL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE JWEL opened at C$31.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.58. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$32.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 92.68%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

