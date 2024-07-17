Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 11.4% in June

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 353,400 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 514,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $41.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

