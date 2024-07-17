Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Markel Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,610.62. 30,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,595.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,515.01. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

