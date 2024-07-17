Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $245.82. 1,252,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,226. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day moving average is $244.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

