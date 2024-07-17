Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,571. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

