iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.44 and a 200 day moving average of $293.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.