iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 1,108,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $6,623,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

