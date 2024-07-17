iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 1,108,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
