Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.