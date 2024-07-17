Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Up 2.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.94. Approximately 27,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The firm has a market cap of $290.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

