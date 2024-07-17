Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 10.8% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.