Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 0.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $34.51. 13,932,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 47,080,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

