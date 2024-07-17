Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.89 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insteel Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

