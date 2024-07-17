InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.