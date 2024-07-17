Inspire Investing LLC Sells 540 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Black Hills by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,340 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

